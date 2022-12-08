Natixis Sells 12,027 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,290,000 after purchasing an additional 128,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after acquiring an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

