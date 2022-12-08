Natixis Sells 263 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Natixis cut its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in EnerSys were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research increased their target price on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ENS opened at $74.78 on Thursday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.