Natixis Sells 74,743 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,743 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after purchasing an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 89.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII opened at $234.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

