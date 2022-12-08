Natixis Takes $384,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Natixis purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,011 shares of company stock worth $12,476,404. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $119.13 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

