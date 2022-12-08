Natixis Takes $414,000 Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Natixis bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after buying an additional 1,033,220 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,422,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,084,000 after buying an additional 301,124 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,784,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,667,000 after buying an additional 145,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 153,875 shares during the period.

KAR stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

