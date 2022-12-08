Natixis Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 263.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 501,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 363,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

About Host Hotels & Resorts

HST opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

