Needham & Company LLC Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $19.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.53.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.