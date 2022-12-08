Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.87. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 7,520 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $546.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 477.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $135,709.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,861.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Karin Eastham sold 21,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $76,773.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 38,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $135,709.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,861.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,034 shares of company stock valued at $313,411. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 355.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,037,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 809,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.