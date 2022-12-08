Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $33.92

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.92, but opened at $35.29. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 829 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $89,981.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,626.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $89,981.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

