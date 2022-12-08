Northern Trust Corp Acquires 203 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $47,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE FAF opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

