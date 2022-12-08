Northern Trust Corp Acquires 230,467 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,467 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $50,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,319.82.

Ferguson stock opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

