Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $49,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CBIZ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after purchasing an additional 315,309 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 718,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CBIZ by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,368. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

