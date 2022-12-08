Northern Trust Corp Buys 106,934 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $49,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 420.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 205,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

CG opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

