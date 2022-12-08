Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,611 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $53,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $182.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

