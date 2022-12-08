Northern Trust Corp Buys 885,783 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $51,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,406,000 after acquiring an additional 84,992 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,184,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile



First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

