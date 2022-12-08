Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $47,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,392,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after purchasing an additional 270,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

Bruker Stock Performance

In other Bruker news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $66.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $85.42.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.