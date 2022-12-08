Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $47,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,905 shares of company stock worth $579,670. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.15. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

