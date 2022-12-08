Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $51,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 3.2 %

PCH stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

