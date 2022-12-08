Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $49,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 34.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 25.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXON stock opened at $170.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

