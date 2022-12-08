Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,305 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $51,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CWT. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,944 shares of company stock worth $178,989 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

