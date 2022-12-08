Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,833,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $49,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Relx by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RELX. Societe Generale increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.29) to GBX 2,770 ($33.78) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($34.20) to GBX 2,828 ($34.48) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.31) to GBX 2,785 ($33.96) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($35.61) to GBX 3,020 ($36.82) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

RELX stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

