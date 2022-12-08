Northern Trust Corp Has $46.44 Million Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $46,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth about $142,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Shares of ZD opened at $88.03 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

