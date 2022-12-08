Northern Trust Corp Has $46.79 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $46,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.48 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

