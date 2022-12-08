Northern Trust Corp Has $47.20 Million Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,167 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $47,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $476,258.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $77,065.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $476,258.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,959. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TENB opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

