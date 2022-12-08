Northern Trust Corp Has $48.92 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $48,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Insperity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 459,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Insperity by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Insperity by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Insperity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $121.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,867 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

