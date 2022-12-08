Northern Trust Corp Has $49.30 Million Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,821 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $49,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 297.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $755,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 24.71.

LCID opened at 8.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.78. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 8.29 and a twelve month high of 47.59.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

