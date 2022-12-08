Northern Trust Corp Has $49.93 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1,416.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,519,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419,141 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $49,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 9,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

RBLX opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $117,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,794,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $117,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,794,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

