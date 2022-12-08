Northern Trust Corp Has $50.91 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,797 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $50,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,822,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE AEL opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

