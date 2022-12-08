Northern Trust Corp Has $51.34 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,612,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $51,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RDN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 63.74%. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

