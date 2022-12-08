Northern Trust Corp Has $53.07 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $53,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Middleby by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Middleby by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Middleby by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Middleby by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Middleby by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,411,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,386,000 after buying an additional 66,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,861 shares of company stock worth $263,283. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

