Northern Trust Corp Has $53.35 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $53,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $864,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

RBC stock opened at $223.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average of $221.69. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

