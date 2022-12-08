Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $51,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Envista by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after buying an additional 770,581 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

