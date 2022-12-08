Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 773,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $52,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. FMR LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $66.43 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,498.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

