Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $48,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $249.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

