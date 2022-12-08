Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,623 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $47,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,251. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

