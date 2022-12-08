Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $52,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $785.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $770.32. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.