Northern Trust Corp Purchases 128,750 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $50,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 456.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.60.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

South Jersey Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.