Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,103,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $51,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTG opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

