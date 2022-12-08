Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,640 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $46,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMF opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

