Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $52,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after buying an additional 3,488,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,409,000 after buying an additional 485,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

