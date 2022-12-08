Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,034 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $49,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE:XPEV opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPeng Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. China Renaissance lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng to $8.92 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.