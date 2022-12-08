Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 717,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $46,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Brunswick by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 281,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $71.07 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.