Northern Trust Corp Sells 104,593 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $49,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $50.92 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 727.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

