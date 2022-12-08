Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,060 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $52,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.92.
Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.05 and its 200 day moving average is $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $409.22.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
