Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,098 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $49,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
