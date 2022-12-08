Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,098 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 734,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $49,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.