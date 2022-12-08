Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,305 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $53,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $134.96 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average is $120.71.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

