Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,674,917 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,939,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,674,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $48,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

