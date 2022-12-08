Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,686 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $46,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,180,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,773 shares in the company, valued at $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of CWST opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

