Northern Trust Corp Sells 171,567 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $46,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.