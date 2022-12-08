Northern Trust Corp Sells 171,599 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 171,599 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $52,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 760.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 699.23 and a beta of 1.86. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.